On Monday morning October, 14, 2019 Clarence S. "Butch" Holmes, Jr., resident of the passed away peacefully surrounded by family in the comfort of his home. He was 76 years old and died following an extended illness. Graveside Services will be at 2 PM Thursday, October 17 at Bains Chapel Cemetery in the Able Store Community with Kevin Lesley officiating. Butch was born May 14, 1943 in Ripley and was the son of the late Clarence Holmes, Sr. and Hester Crum Holmes. He received his education in the Tippah County School System, served his country in the United States Army and was employed in Security with the Ashley Furniture Corporation in Ripley. A Christian and lifetime resident of the Tippah / Benton County areas, Butch will be remembered for his love of the outdoors that included sitting on his front porch and tinkering on cars. He adored his family and enjoyed every opportunity he shared with them. A loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend Butch will be missed by all that knew and loved him. Visitation for Butch will be from 11 AM to 1 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Blessed with a large family, memories will be shared be his wife of 40 years, Debra Box Holmes, his children, Terry Holmes (Carol), Joe Holmes, Patricia Huffins, all of Ripley, Kevin Lesley (Michelle) of Holly Springs, John Holmes (Michelle), Kayla Holmes and Kim Hopkins, all of Ashland, one sister, Helen Boone (David) of Baldwyn, eleven granddaughters, nine grandsons, sixteen great grandchildren and his loyal pet canine, "Honey". He was also preceded in death by a son, Mark Holmes and a brother, J.L. Holmes. The family request that memorials be directed to the local chapter of the American Cancer Society. The Ripley Funeral Home is honored to serve the Holmes family and invites you to share memories at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
