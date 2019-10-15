BENTON COUNTY -- Clarence S. Holmes, Jr., 76, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019, at his residence in Ashland. Services will be on Thursday, October 17 at 2 PM at Bains Chapel Cemetery in the Abel Store Community. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 17 from 11 AM to 1 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Bains Chapel Cemetery.

