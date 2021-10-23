Judy Rae Holmes, 76, passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born September 20, 1945, in Kingsburg, CA, to Carson and Floria Marie Norman Gillespie. She worked at Alviana Elementary School District in Caruthers, CA, as a librarian and teacher's aid. She was a member of the Fulton Church of God of Prophecy, where she enjoyed teaching Sunday School. She enjoyed sewing, scrapbooking, riding horses, and racing go karts. She especially loved her church, Sunday school class, and spending time with her family. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 26, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. James Jackson officiating. Burial will be in the Keyes Cemetery. Survivors include one son, Prentice Wayne Holmes of Fulton; one daughter, Marie Ann Jenkins of Columbus; five grandchildren, Joel Farmer, Bridgitte Farmer, Tanner Jenkins, Anna Grace Jenkins, and Josh Jenkins; six great- grandchildren, Ellie Bell Jenkins, Chloe Watts, Onna Gasaway, Clayton Farmer, Jenna Jenkins, and Eli Farmer; a host of nieces and nephews, and other family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hilrey Lee Holmes, who passed away September 15, 2021; one brother, Johnny Gillespie; and her parents. Visitation will be Tuesday from noon until service time at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Condolences may be shared with the Holmes family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
