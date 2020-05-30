Robert Wayne Holmes, 44, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his home in Ripley. He was born to Lowery Dean and Marilyn Vuncannon Holmes in Tippah County, MS. Robert was a self-employed Mechanic and of the Baptist Faith. Robert is survived by his wife: Amanda Hobbs Holmes of Ripley, MS; three daughters: Kindra L Holmes, Brenda D. Holmes, Ashlei Marie Homes all of Ripley, MS; one son: Lowery Wayne Holmes of Ripley, MS; one brother: Andrew Holmes of Ripley, MS; one grandmother: Bessie Vuncannon. A graveside service will be at 11:00 AM at Jacobs Chapel Cemetery on Saturday May 30, 2020 with Bro. Terry Ray Vuncannon officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy for the Holmes family may be sent to www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
