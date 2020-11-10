Travis Jefferson Holmes, 83, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Courtyards Nursing Facility. He was born November 11, 1936, in Union County, to Thomas Jefferson and Cleter Clytee Holmes. He was retired from Raisin City Elementary School in Raisin City, California. He enjoyed riding his bike, fishing, and listening to country music. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 12, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Dr. Kevin Clayton officiating. Burial will be in the Keyes Cemetery. Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Phyllis E. Holmes; one daughter, Sherry Holmes, both of Fulton; one son, Darrell Holmes (Carla) of Etowah, TN; two brothers, Hilrey Holmes (Judy), and Doug Holmes (Anna), both of Fulton; three grandchildren, Crystal Gipson (Nicolas), Nicole Jarrell (Phillip), and Kayla Holmes; three step grandchildren; four great grandchildren, Lauren, Lily, Christian, and Olivia; and three step great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one sister, Francis Woods; one brother, Carl Holmes; and his parents. Visitation will be Thursday from noon until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Online condolences may be shared with the Holmes family at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
