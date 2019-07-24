James P. Holowach +7/21/19+ Our Savior Jesus Christ has destroyed death and brought life and immortality to light through the Gospel. Let us remember with thanksgiving what God has done through His servant James. James (Jim) Paul Holowach was given life by his creator and was born October 7, 1937, the child of Simon and Lucille Holowach. He was reborn as a child of God in the waters of Holy Baptism, and in 1980 took his place in the Communion of Saints at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Tupelo, MS, where he received the precious gift of the Lord's life-giving body and blood. On November 22, 1958, Jim received the gift of a beloved companion in his spouse Mary Greenlee, and was blessed with the gift of one child, James (Susan) of Madison, MS. The Lord had good use of Jim throughout his life in his vocations to his family, church, community, and country. After serving many years as an engineer and administrator with Lockheed in CA, he took a position with TVA in MS, eventually retiring to operate a Christmas Tree Farm near Tupelo. Finally, on July 21, 2019, God blessed him with a holy death and gathered him to the unending feast of the Lamb in His kingdom which has no end. The funeral will be Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00am at Christ Lutheran Church, 4423 I-55 N, Jackson, MS, with visitation at 10:00am. Memorials may be directed to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1305 Lawhon Dr, Tupelo, MS 38804.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.