John Franklin Holsey, 65, passed away Sunday, May 09, 2021, at his home in Pontotoc. Graveside . Services will be on Saturday May 22, 2021 11:00 a.m. at Thompson Chapel Cemetery Houlka , MS. Visitation will be on Friday May 21, 2021 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel Pontotoc. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.

