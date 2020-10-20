GRUBB SPRINGS, MS -- Herbert D. Holt, 86, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, MS. Services will be on October 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel in Aberdeen. Visitation will be on October 23, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen. Burial will follow at Burial in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.

