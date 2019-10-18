Nettie Jane Holt, 69, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born March 13, 1950, to Earles Elvis and Lucille Nunn Cates. She worked in the furniture industry for H.M. Richards, Mfg. She enjoyed talking on the phone, drinking coffee, and browsing Facebook. She loved her dogs and cats. Services will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, October 20, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with the Rev. Danny Wilburn officiating. Burial will be in the Stephens Cemetery. Survivors include her husband, Mark Holt; two sons, Rodney McDonald and Scotty McDonald; one daughter, Amy Ferguson (Chad); and one brother, Tiny Cates, all of Mantachie; four grandchildren, Mandi Smith (Kevin), Chris McDonald (April), Shayna Davis (Josh), and Regan Hewitt; and four great-grandchildren, Karson, Walker, Rhett, and Ellis. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Travis "Shorty" Cates and Robert Earl Whitaker; and one great-granddaughter, Karley Rae McDonald. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until service time Sunday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the Holt family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
