Rhonda Anne Holt, 53, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on November 27, 2020, at her residence. Rhonda earned a bachelor’s degree from Mercer University in Atlanta and was a buyer for Carter’s Baby Clothing Company. She loved spending time with her dogs and cats. She is survived by her mother, Ann Browder of Corinth; one sister, Suzanne Holt-Johnson (Kerry) of North Carolina; a niece and nephew, Sophia Venezia and Holt Venezia; and several other relatives. She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Holt; and her grandparents, Ted and Jimmie Holt, and J. R. and Eula Woodruff. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with arrangements. A family memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Corinth - Alcorn County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1351, Corinth, MS 38835 or http://www.cachs.org/info/donate. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

