Phyllis Kay Guin Homan , 63, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo. Phyllis was born in Wichita Falls, Texas to O'Neal and Martha Fay Guin. She married Kenny Joe Homan on September 3, 1989. Phyllis enjoyed crafts, Nascar racing, going to garage sales and MSU Football. She was a Christian and loved the Lord. She loved her family and her special pet, Heidi. A Celebration of her life will be 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home- Nettleton Chapel with the Rev. Jason Duran officiating. Burial will be in Pontocola Cemetery in Pontotoc County. She is survived by her husband, Kenny Joe Homan; her parents; three daughters, Toni Burt (Nicky) of Amory, Ms, Carrie Payne (Chris) of Daleville, Al, and Robin Bowen of Chattanooga,Tn; ten grandchildren, Katlyne, Kayle, Kaleb, Chelsey, Cade, Shelby, Noah, Kamiron, Anna, and Savannah; two great- grandchildren, Marvick and Weston; one sister Kathy Bynum(Boyd Boland) of Nettleton; and two brothers, Randy Guin (Jen) of Texas and Mike Guin (Sherry) of Nettleton; her devoted mother-in-law, Barbara Homan of Okolona,Ms; two sisters in- laws, Deborah Duran (Fred) of Pontocola, Ms, and Donna Weathers (Larry) of Columbus,Ms, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Opal Flurry; a sister, Brenda Gail Guin, and a brother-in-law, Marty Bynum. Pallbearers will be Kenny Joe Homan, Fred Duran, Larry Weathers, Tony Riley, Nicky Burt, Chris Payne, Randy Guin, and Mike Guin. Honorary Pallbearer will be Boyd Boland. Visitation will be Tuesday, from 1 p.m. until service time, at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo. An online guest registry and condolences may be accessed at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.