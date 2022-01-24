John Jerald "Jerry" Homer, 63, died Sunday, January 23, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Born in Omaha, Nebraska, where his father was stationed during his military service, on February 1, 1958; he is the son of the late Otis Homer and Nellie Scates Hommer. Following his graduation from Saltillo High School, Jerry joined the United States Marines. After his honorable service he was a longtime Test Cell Aircraft Technician for Dyna Electronics. His career gave him the ability to travel to various parts of the world including the Philippines where he met and married Phelma "Gina" Homer on September 16, 1989. They also lived in Okinawa, Japan for 20 years before returning to his home of Saltillo five years ago. Jerry was outgoing and enjoyed playing guitar and tinkering on electronics. Jerry is survived by his wife of 32 years, Phelma "Gina" Homer of Saltillo; one sister, Gara Gilletine of Tupelo; one brother, David Homer and his wife, Jan, of Saltillo; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until service time Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at W. E. Pegues, Saltillo. Services honoring Jerry's life will be 4 p.m. Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at the Saltillo Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Minister Tony Brown officiating. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
