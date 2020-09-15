TISHOMINGO, MS -- Wesley James Hone, 29, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield, AL. Services will be on Wednesday, September 16, 2 p.m. at Way of Life Church, Tishomingo, MS. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 15, beginning at 6 p.m. and until service time on Wednesday at Way of Life Church, Tishomingo, MS. Burial will follow at Old Union Cemetery, Belmont, MS.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.