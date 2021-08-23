Cleston "Sonny" Jerel Honeycutt, 74, of Booneville passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Landmark Nursing and Rehab. He was a member of the Osbourne Creek Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Army Veteran stationed in Germany during the U.S./ Vietnam Conflict. He loved his children, grandchildren, fishing and woodworking. Funeral services with Military Honors will be at 4:00 P.M. on Friday, August 27, 2021 at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. John Cagle and Bro. Josh Westmoreland officiating. Burial will be in the Booneville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. -3:30 P.M. on Friday at the funeral home. He is survived by his wife Janie Hill Honeycutt; two sons, Christopher D. (Cindy) Jones and Joshua A. Honeycutt; his grandchildren; Elizabeth Sloan Gann, Chase (Chloe) Jones, Neleh Jones, Gabriel Shook and Evie Wren Jones; his cousin, Billy Honeycutt and, extended family member Eason Tackett. He is preceded in death by his mother, Gladys Christine Honeycutt; his aunt, Velma Moss and his uncle Sidney "Tobe" Honeycutt. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be left at mcmillanfuneralhome.com
