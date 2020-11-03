Franklin Wayne Honeycutt, 56, passed away Monday, November 02, 2020, at Steens, MS, Auto Accident in Steens, MS. Services will be on November 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel in Aberdeen. Visitation will be on 11:00 until 12:45 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sullivan Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.