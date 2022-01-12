Alice Faye Hood, 76, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Faye was born in Humphreys City, MS, on August 16, 1945, to J.D. Bodry and Katie Mae Robertson Bodry. She retired from Marathon Cheese Corp. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking, word search puzzles, and quilting baby blankets. Faye loved her plants. Most of all, she loved the Lord and her family. Visitation will be Friday, January 14, 2022, from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 12:00 PM. Rev. Roy Joshlin and Rev. Matthew Joshlin will be officiating. Burial will be in the Cains Chapel Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Faye is survived by her son, Jeramy Lee Hood of Booneville; daughter, Deborah Adams (Kevin) of Lucedale, MS; sister, Robbie Savell (Jimmy) of LaPorte, TX; two grandsons, Charlie Hunter of Hamilton, MS, and Carlton Hunter of Jackson, MS; step-grandson, Morgan Adams of Collinsville, MS; step-granddaughter, Lori Sullivan of Meridian, MS; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, J.D. Bodry, Jr., Terry D. Bodry, John Bodry and Leroy Bodry; one sister, Barbara Duthu. Pallbearers will be Darryl Duthu, Tim Duthu, Oscar Joshlin, Paul Godsey and Scott Godsey. Honorary pallbearers will be Junior Michaels, Shane Michaels and Herbert Hearn. Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Pentecostal Church, 106 Hwy 4, Booneville, MS, 38829.
