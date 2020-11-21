Charity Sunshine Hood, 45, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. She was born on December 8, 1974. She was a lifelong resident of Nettleton. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family. She was of the Methodist faith. Funeral services will be on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Nettleton. Bro. Cecil Locke will be officiating. Burial will be in the Pine Grove Cemetery. She is survived by her parents Lonnie Hood and Jimmie Hood of Nettleton; one son, Remington Hood of Amory; one daughter, Madisson Skye Hood of Amory; one brother, Michael Allen Hood of Amory; two sisters, Chasity Love Bailey (Stanley Wayne) of Nettleton; Harmony Faith Samples (James) of Nettleton; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Patsy Jeanette Whitehead. Pallbearers will be Wayne Bailey, James Samples, Hunter Samples, Remington Hood, Chad Gaston, and Javen Shumpert. Visitation will be Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.