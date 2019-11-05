- Edward Lee Hood 54, passed away Saturday November 2, 2019 in Wynne,Arkansas. He was born on March 18, 1965 in Chickasaw County to Edward and Ruby J. (Walls) Hood . He lived most of his life in MS but had lived in Cross Creek, Arkansas for the past 10 years. He had worked in the furniture industry. He attended the Church of Christ. He loved to hunt and fish. Services will on November 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton, MS with Bro. Mickey Beam officiating. Burial will be in the Providence Cemetery. Survivors include his mother Ruby J.(Walls) Hood (Okolona) one son Brandon Hood (Guntown) and one daughter Brittney Hood (Guntown). Four sisters Cathy Hollie (Amory), Jean Lewis (Okolona), Jessie Ellis(Hickory Ridge, Arkansas), Mary Denton (Aberdeen), Two brothers Jeff Hood(Okolona), Allen Hood (Maine). A host of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews. He was preceded in death by his Father and Grandparents. Visitation will be Wednesday November 6 from 1-2 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. An online guest registry and condolences may be accessed to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.