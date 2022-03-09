Haydn Lane Hood passed away Monday, March 7, 2022 at the young age of 12 years old after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born January 16, 2010 in Tupelo to Christopher Blake Hood and Samantha Johnson Hood. He was a sixth grader at Mooreville Middle School. Whether he was hunting, fishing, or playing golf, Haydn just loved being outside and hanging out with friends and family. He had a great sense of humor and heartwarming smile. He truly loved people and people truly loved Haydn. He leaves behind his parents, Blake and Samantha Hood of Mooreville; two sisters, Haleigh and Harleigh; grandparents, Gene and Lori Johnson and Becky Hood, all of Mooreville; great-grandparents, Iva Joyce Miller (Steve), Willie Johnson (Paula), and Louise Bell; aunts and uncles, Tiffany Johnson (Coley), Travis Johnson, Timmy Hood (Jessica), and Allan Hood (Stacy); and a host of cousins, great-aunts and uncles, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jessie Hood; aunt, Jessica Marcy; and great-grandmother, Debbie Fooshee. Services honoring Haydn's memory will be 11 a.m. Thursday at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. William Bass officiating. Burial will be in Union Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be John Baylor McClarty, Stoney Davis, Justice Dunaway, Bradley Mulligan, Mikey Sheffield, Alex Graham, Perry Hood, Joseph Lyles, Dustin Hood, Riley Hood, Cody Marcy, Nick Quigley, Coley Cox, and Justin Johnson. The entire sixth grade of Moorevile Middle School will serve as honorary pallbearers Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
