Hershel Dean Hood, 77, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center, Critical Care Unit, in Tupelo, Mississippi. Services will be on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 11:00 am at Cason Baptist Church, 30018 Cason Road, Nettleton, MS. Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Cason Baptist Church, Cason Community, Mississippi. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park, Amory, Mississippi .

