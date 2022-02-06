James William Hood, 77, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born January 5, 1945, in Itawamba County to Victor and Rose Duvall Hood. He retired from Delta International after over 35 years of service. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Mantachie. He enjoyed painting, fishing, and doing yard work as hobbies, and had a love for all kinds of animals. His heart was devoted to spoiling his grandkids. Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 9, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie with Dr. John Adams officiating. Burial will be in the Walton Cemetery. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Janet Hood, whom he married August 24, 1968; and two daughters, Jana Prochaska (Brian) and Jennifer Guin (Dewayne), all of Mantachie; his brother, Horace Hood of Peppertown; and his pride and joy, grandkids Abby Prochaska, Lydia Prochaska, Wyatt Guin, and Laylah Guin. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister-in-law, Dale Hood. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Condolences may be shared with the Hood family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.