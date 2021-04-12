Olun Eugene Hood, 89, died Sunday April 11, 2021 , at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born December 21, 1931, in Itawamba County, to Ellie Harrison and Dora Vera Randolph Hood. He moved to Zion, Illinois area in the early 1950's, where he worked at Clark Service Station. He was an accomplished carpenter and also worked at Super Sagless. He was a member of Fulton Church of Christ. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, and working outdoors. He was an avid fisherman. He was known for answering the phone "Howdy Do" by his grandchildren. He lived a long and blessed life, and most of all cherished his wife, daughters, and grandchildren, who called him Pa Paw. Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Gary Dye and Douglas Smith officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Patricia Taylor Hood; two daughters, Tammie Hood Bland (Dexter) of Picayune, MS, and Gwen Hood Dye (Gary) of Athens, AL; one sister, Clara Holloway of Zion, Il; four grandchildren, Devon Dye, Chad Bland, Rachel Bland, and Reed Dye. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ellie Hood, Jr., and Harold Hood; one sister, Jesker Miles; and his parents. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. The visitation and funeral are open to the public and social distancing and masks are encouraged by the family. Condolences may be shared with the Hood family at mcnecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
