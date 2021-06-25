Houston-Peggy Jean Walls Foster Hood, 82, formerly of Vardaman passed away on June 25, 2021 at her home. Mrs. Hood was born on November 19, 1938 to Durrell Walls and Lorene Dye Walls. She was a retired seamstress. She was a mother of six. Funeral services will be Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at New Liberty Baptist Church in Vardaman with Bro. Bobby Brock officiating. She will lie in state at the church 1 hour prior to funeral services at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in New Liberty Cemetery. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include four daughters; Carol Allen (Ricky), Rose Doss, Martha Earnest (Lee) of Houston and Faye Williams (Joey) of Houlka; two sons, James Foster (Tina), Charlie Foster (Melissia) of Vardaman; three sisters, Annette Vanlandingham (Nelson) of Bruce, Reva Martin (Larry) of Houston, Gail Gore (Johnny) of Vardaman; sister-in-law, Dorothy Walls of Calhoun City; sixteen grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews and a special friend, Lee Smith. Mrs. Hood is preceded in death by her parents, Durrell and Lorene Dye Walls; her husband, Henry S. Hood; four brothers, J.D. Walls, Kenneth Walls, David Walls and Mike Walls; her son-in-law, Leo Griggs and the father of her children, David Foster. Pallbearers will be Dustin Griggs, Jeffery Earnest, Jeremy Earnest, C.J. Foster, Cody Allen and Jason Walls. Honorary pallbearers are James Cooper, Alex and Aaden Ard, Hunter, Ethan, Conner and Easton Griggs, Kristopher Bolds, Jaxon and Rayden Park, Charles Mark Gonzales, Jason and Caden Gore and Kenneth "Chico" Walls. Visitation will be Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home in Houston from 5:00-8:00 p.m. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
