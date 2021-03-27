Ricky Hood, 60, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at his home in Amory. Services will be on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Monday from 10-service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park.

