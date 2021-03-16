Sandra Poole Hood, 78, passed away March 14, 2021 at Magnolia Manor Nursing Home. She was born in Pascagoula, MS on October 24, 1942 to the late Carlyle and Virginia Poole. She attended Charlotte Heights School in Moss Point until the 3rd grade. At that time, her family moved to Baldwyn where she continued her education graduating from Baldwyn High School in 1960 as a senior class cheerleader and the student body president. She then attended Mississippi College in Clinton and eventually graduated with a Fine Arts degree from Mississippi State College for Women in Columbus. Sandra then moved to Memphis, Tennessee to begin her work career with The Commercial Appeal in the Advertising Department. She continued her advertising career in California working in the fashion industry with models from all over the United States. She later returned to Mississippi where Sandra would meet her forever true soul mate, James Earl Hood, whom she married, and they lived in Baldwyn until his death in 1994. She was a member of Harrisburg Baptist Church. In her later years, Sandra resided at Magnolia Manor in Tupelo where she so enjoyed the companionship of the nursing home caretakers and the other residents. Sandra loved her carefree life of music and dance and the friendships established from that love. Sandra leaves her brothers Charles and James Poole, and her nephews and niece, John Clark, Harrison Cole, and Sarah Grace Poole, all of Tupelo. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021, at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Lee Memorial Park. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
