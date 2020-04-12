Sandra Dale Hood, 69, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born December 2, 1950, in New Site, to Adrian and Annie Belle Odom Denson. She was a member of the Light House Baptist Church. She was a home-maker, and she enjoyed sewing, gardening, and fishing. Grave-side services will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the Little Brown Cemetery, near New Site, with Bro. Brad Haumesser officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Horace Ray Hood; three daughters, Jenny Reneah Parks, Allison ReShea Gutierrez, and Lisa Rae Bennett, all of Fulton; one sister, Peggy Gann of Ripley, MS; six grandchildren, Nicholas Dakota Cox, Daisy ReShea Gutierrez, Daphne Elise Young, Lauren Isabella Gutierrez, Matthew Allen Hutcheson, and Mia Ainsley Hutcheson. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald Denson and Phillip Denson; two sisters, Betty Ann Jones and Lynn Denson; and her parents. Honorary pallbearers will be Lance Bennett, Kenneth Parks, Dakota Cox, and Matthew Hutcheson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences and a guestbook can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
