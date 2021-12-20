Shelby Hood, 83, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021, at the Courtyards Community Living Center in Fulton. She was born September 20, 1938 to the late Pete Johnson and the late Dessie Senter Johnson in Itawamba County. She was a member of Sandy Springs Baptist Church. Shelby and her husband Julian own and operated Hood's Grocery in the Ryan's Well community for many years. She enjoyed cooking for family, and visiting with her friends. Private family only services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Sandy Springs Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her brother; Ralph Johnson of Fulton, 2 sister in laws; Onie Rea Brazil of Fulton, and Betty Sue (Jim) Bryant of Red Bay, AL and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; Julian Hood, her parents, Pete and Dessie Johnson, 2 brothers; Pat Johnson, and Ned Johnson, and a nephew, Brad Gates. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
