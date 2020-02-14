Vergie Mae Hood, 100, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at New Albany Health and Rehab Center. She was born May 2, 1919, in Belgreen, Alabama, the daughter of John Henry "Bud" Hacker and Eva Holcombe Hacker. Mrs. Hood was a member of United Pentecostal Church of Memphis and a retired seamstress. She was the widow of Elijah E. B. Hood. Survivors include three sons, Trenton Hood of Memphis, Tennessee, Leonard Hood of New Albany, Mississippi, and Doyle Hood and wife, Helen, of Nashville, Tennessee; fifteen grandchildren; forty-one great-grandchildren and fifty-six great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; four brothers, Walter, Clyde, Grover, and Clarence Hacker; and four sisters, Core Allred, Icie Wilson, Irene Parrish, and Ella Hacker. Visitation will be held on Sunday, from 11:00 A. M. until 2:00 P. M. with funeral service following at 2:00 P. M. at Glefnfield Funeral Home. Her grandson, Pastor Danny Hood, will officiate. Pallbearers are Glen Hood, Brandon Taylor, Justin Hood, Brandon Hood, Eric Hall, and Brian Hood. Burial will be in Glenfield Memorial Park.
