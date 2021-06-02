Charlie Lee "Hooker" Hunter, 67, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at his home residence in West Point, MS. Services will be on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Gibbs Family Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, June 4, 2021 from 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM at Gibbs Family Cemetery. Burial will follow at Gibbs Family Cemetery.

