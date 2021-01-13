Rickey Lynn Hooker, Sr., 66, passed away January 12, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Oxford, MS. Rickey graduated from Pontotoc High School in 1972. After he and Phyllis married, he worked for Hooker Pulpwood Yard with his dad, Gladney. He was an air traffic controller in Memphis before starting his own business Hooker Construction. He then drove for 18 years with Ashley Furniture. For the past 5 years he drove for The Market Basket. Rickey enjoyed helping raise money for children in need. He was the president of Ashley's Angels. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his camping friends. Most of all he loved spending time with all of his family. Rickey is survived by his wife, Phyllis Williams Hooker; children, Rickey Hooker, Jr.(Kelly) and Georgia Hooker Sewell; grandchildren, Brittany Sewell Castillo(Josh), Katelyn Hooker Killough(Ben), Jayden Hooker, and Faith Sewell; great-grandchildren, Ana, Gabby, Rosie, JJ, and Caden; brothers, Jackie Hooker(Sandra) and Danny Hooker(Christy) and aunts, Faye Taylor Robbins, Carrie Ferguson, and Jean Ferguson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gladney and Mavie Ferguson Hooker; and his brother, Bobby Rex Holloway. A graveside service will be held Friday, January 15, 2021 at 12PM at Bethel Cemetery, Union County with Bro. Brian Sansing officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Donnie Taylor, Larry Ferguson, Jayden Hooker, Ben Killough, Josh Castillo, and Rickey Hooker, Jr.
