Dolly Clarice Long Hooper went to be with the Lord on November 7, 2021. She was born on March 21, 1930 in Tallahatchie County to Earline Blankenship Long Nixon and William Floyd Long. She spent most of her life in Bolivar County before moving to Tupelo in 2016. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, wife, sister, aunt, and friend. Dolly loved the Lord. She had a servants heart and was faithful in her prayer life. While living in Cleveland she was a member of First Baptist Church where she served on the bereavement committee and was active in the Living Faith Sunday School class. She worked many years at Haire Drug Center and was an extremely gifted seamstress. She loved traveling with her sisters and sister-in-law and like to go antiquing. She adored spending time with her family, especially her great grandchildren. She is survived by her children Penny Vaughan of Tupelo and Walt Hooper (Felicia) of Cleveland; 4 grandchildren Christie Griffin (Justin) of Tupelo, Brooks Hooper of Eureka Springs, AR; and Phillip Lee and Sara Lee Lyles both of Cleveland; 3 great grandsons and one great granddaughter; and a brother Dan Nixon of Columbia, TN. She is preceded in death by her husband Walter Brooks Hooper; sisters Mary Rose Jennings and Billie Jean Hutchison; a brother, Roy Long; and her son in law, Ron Vaughan. Services will be on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 2:00 pm in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church Cleveland with Bro. Milton Byrd and Bro. Brad Beckwith officiating. Graveside services will follow at New Cleveland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until the service at 2 at First Baptist Church. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Generations Assisted Living and the Sanctuary Hospice nurses for the love, care and compassion they extended to Dolly and her family throughout the time she was there, and to Avonlea Assisted Living for loving her and making her feel at home. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, Mississippi or the Mississippi Baptist Children's Village.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.