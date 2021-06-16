J.W. "Buddy" Hooper, 78, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at his home. He was born September 2, 1942, to Grady and Lois Hooper. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He was a Mason and a Shriner. He like to aggravate and be a jokester, and enjoyed fishing, gardening. A Celebration of Life Service with Military Honors will be at 2:00 P.M. Friday, June 18, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Hooper officiating. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Lois Hooper; one daughter, Beverly Jo Hooper; one son, Jason Hooper; five sisters, Silvia Trofinchuck, Betty Stacy, Brenda (James) Shouse, Glenda King and Edith Davis; and three grandchildren, Jaycob Hooper, JaMal Hooper and Rebecca Hooper. He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Billy Hooper, Charles Hooper, Hilton Hooper, Joe Hooper and Jimmy Hooper; one sister, Linda Holley; and one brother-in-law, Donnie Holley. Pallbearers are Timmy Hooper, Gary King, Jeff King, David Estes, Eddie Shouse, Fred Tyler and Scott Holley. Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.