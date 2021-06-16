J.W. "Buddy" Hooper, 78, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at his home. He was born September 2, 1942, to Grady and Lois Hooper. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He was a Mason and a Shriner. He like to aggravate and be a jokester, and enjoyed fishing, gardening. A Celebration of Life Service with Military Honors will be at 2:00 P.M. Friday, June 18, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Hooper officiating. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Lois Hooper; one daughter, Beverly Jo Hooper; one son, Jason Hooper; five sisters, Silvia Trofinchuck, Betty Stacy, Brenda (James) Shouse, Glenda King and Edith Davis; and three grandchildren, Jaycob Hooper, JaMal Hooper and Rebecca Hooper. He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Billy Hooper, Charles Hooper, Hilton Hooper, Joe Hooper and Jimmy Hooper; one sister, Linda Holley; and one brother-in-law, Donnie Holley. Pallbearers are Timmy Hooper, Gary King, Jeff King, David Estes, Eddie Shouse, Fred Tyler and Scott Holley. Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.