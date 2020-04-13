RIENZI -- Kenneth Hooper, 73, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his home in Rienzi. Services will be on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 3 pm at Hinkle Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

