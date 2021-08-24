Tony Burrell Hooper, 70, passed away on August 19, 2021, at UAB hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. Mr. Hooper was born in Lupton City, Tennessee on October 7, 1950, to Homer Burrell Hooper and Dorothy Jean Kirkpatrick Hooper. He worked as a furniture factory worker and he was a member of Houlka First Baptist Church in Houlka, Mississippi. Memorial Services will be on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Houlka First Baptist Church with Bro. David Blackwell officiating. Tony Hooper is survived by his daughters, Christy Warren of Guntown, MS., Aja Hughes of Jackson, MS., and Cassidy Hooper of Houlka, MS; his sister, Donna Wheetley of Oakland, TN; his grandchildren, Josh, and Kenzie Bailey of Guntown, MS and Ethan, Caleb and Denver Hughes of Jackson, MS. Tony Hooper is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Regina Hooper, one son, Zachary Hooper, and his grandparents, John and Mattie Kirkpatrick and Homer and Connie Hooper. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to: St. Jude's Children's Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
