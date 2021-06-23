Roger Hooton, 66, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born February 16, 1955 to the late Clifford Hooton and the late Lorene Friend Hooton. He worked as a supervisor for Wal-Mart Distribution in New Albany for many years. Along with several other vocations he also worked at Mr. C's in Fulton. He enjoyed working on old cars and motorcycles when he wasn't driving them. He loved being around his children and grandchildren and especially his wife. Services will be 2:00 pm on Saturday June 26, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Mike Deaton and Bro. Mark Tutor officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am Saturday, June 26. Burial will be in Keyes Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include his wife of 21 years, Sylvia Hooton; daughters: Toni Hooton, Brandi Hooton, Lacey (Evan) Harris; step-daughters; Cindy (Brent) Davis, Chanta Smothers, Jody Hamlet; granddaughters: Samantha Davis and Beth Davis; grandsons: Ryan Davis and Riley Myhand, and other grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers are Ryan Davis, Andy Loague, Will Loague, William Tallant, Richard Tallant, Gary Loague Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
