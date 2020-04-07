William Roy "Bill" Hoover 74, a resident of Hickory Valley, TN, and a former resident of Lee , Tishomingo and Alcorn Co. Died April 6, 2020 at St. Frances Hospital in Memphis, TN. Due to current CDC guidelines and MS. current health mandates, we ask that the funeral only have family and observe current health guidelines. This will restrict the visitation and funeral service to family only. There will be a private family funeral service on 2:00 pm Thursday April 9, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Bubba Lollar officiating. Burial will be in the Magnolia Gardens. Services will be streaming on the Memorial Funeral Home Facebooks page. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.memorialcorinth.com for the Hoover family. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home

