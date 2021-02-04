Lula Mae Hoover was born into life on February 2, 1933, to the late Henry and Lillie Hill-Turner in Houlka, Mississippi. She accepted Christ as her savior and became a member of Second Baptist Church of Houlka, where she remained a faithful member until her illness. Lula enjoyed cooking, babysitting, sewing, and talking. She never met a stranger. Lula united in holy matrimony to James Henry Hoover. She departed this life on Thursday, January 28, 2021. Lula is survived by two daughters, Vickey Hoover and Nita Griffin, and one son, Lynn Roy Hoover, all of Pontotoc, Mississippi; a special nephew and niece, Jettie and Jacquelyn Cooper of Chicago, Illinois; a special family, Carl and Betty Daniels, Joyce Turner, and Richard and Peggy Fitts, along with their children and grandchildren, seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Lula was preceded in death by her husband James H. Hoover; parents Henry and Lillie Hill Turner; her sisters Mary Cooper, Elizabeth Cooper, Ruby Fitzpatrick, Uris Turner, Lily F. Thomas, Lucille Turner, and Vera Ellen Turner; and two brothers Fred Turner and Milton Star Turner. Visitation will be Friday, February 5, 2021, from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Face coverings required. Service will be Saturday, February 6, 2021, at 1:00 PM at County Line Cemetery in Houlka, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
