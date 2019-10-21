Brenda Kay Kennedy Hopkins, 61, passed away unexpectedly on October 15, 2019, in Whitesburg, Kentucky. She was born November 9, 1957, in Pontotoc, Mississippi, to the late Tommie Beaver Kennedy and Arthur Franklin "Bud" Kennedy. She is survived by her companion, Tim Maxey; two sons, Roger Wesley Swan (Brandi) and Rickey Wade Hopkins; grandchildren, Baylor and Saylor Fallin; three sisters, Sarah Ann Kennedy, Sherri Lane Kennedy, and Marie Kennedy Ellis (Mark); her nephews, Chris Kennedy, Blake Kennedy, Buddy Kennedy, Tyler Gregory, D. J. Hester, and Nathan Hester; her nieces, Victoria Ashton Braham, Kennedy Ellis, and Ryann Ellis. She is predeceased by her parents; a brother, Thomas Franklin Kennedy; and her grandparents, Floy and Arthur Kennedy of Pontotoc and Leona and Westwood Beaver of Town Creek, Alabama. Kay was an artistic and generous soul. She loved to crochet and knit, making beautiful and intricate pieces that she enjoyed giving to her family and friends. She was also a talented artist and read everything she could get her hands on. One of her favorite pastimes was cooking, and two of her specialties were homemade lasagna and cheesecake. She was friendly and kind, loved to talk, and never met a stranger. She was pretty and petite but was also tough and fiercely independent. She loved wearing her cowboy boots and could work on her truck without chipping her nails. She fought and survived a brain tumor, but she never complained. She just battled her way back- like she always did. She smiled and laughed and talked and just kept on going. Of all the things she enjoyed and loved, she loved her two boys most of all, and she was so proud of the men they have become. She will be deeply missed. An Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Friday, October 25 at White Zion Presbyterian Church in the Furrs Community.
