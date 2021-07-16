Buford "Jack" Hopkins, 89, of Saulsbury, Tn, passed away peacefully Friday, July 16, 2021 at Magnolia Hospital in Corinth. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Hopkins will be Monday, July 19, 2021 in the Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home withBro. Donald Roberson and Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in the Marlow Church of Christ Cemetery in Tippah County. Mr. Hopkins was born April 13,1932 in Tippah County to the late Bessie Ellis and George Hopkins. He recieved his education from Oak Grove School in Tippah County and was employed with Excavators as a construction worker of 20 years before his retirement. A Christian and a membr of the Masonic Lodge, Mr. Hopkins will be remembered for his passion of outdoor activities, attending auctions and cast iron collecting. His love for his family, friends, the staff of Ashland Health and Rehabilitation and especially his much adored grandchildren he will be greatly missed by those whose lives he touched most. Visitation will be Monday, July 19 from Noon until 2 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Those left to cherish his memories include one daughter, Donna Hopkins of Ashland, four sons, Jackie Hopkins (Donna) of Mountain Home Arkansas, Chuck Hopkins of Michigan CIty, Scott Hopkins ( Casondra), Tiplersville, twelve grandkids, Kelly Hopkins, Lindsey Partee, Brian Hopkins (Natalie), Chasity Miller ( Eric), Chase Hopkins (Heather), Tristin Hopkins, Kelsey Hopkins, Presley Hopkins, Cade Hopkins, Julie Waldon, Austin Butler, Dillon Butler, Thomas Gunn, and eleven great grandchildren, he was also proceeded in death by one son, Bradley Hopkins. The family requests that memorials be directed to the Shriners Children Hospital or LeBohner Childrens Hospital, in honor of Harrison Rogers. Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Hopkins family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
