Claudia is now singing in the celestial choir! She has rejoined her parents, many relatives, countless friends and her Creator in her new home for eternity. Claudia Dale Hopkins died on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Sanctuary Hospice House at the age of 74. Born in Baldwyn on November 22, 1947 to the late Guy Hopkins and Lillian Howell Hopkins, Claudia graduated from Mooreville High School and received her BA Degree in English from David Lipscomb University in Nashville. She spent over 40 years teaching school children in Mississippi schools. Most of her career was spent with Tupelo Public Schools where she taught 5th graders. A lover of reading, Claudia served many years as Librarian at Tupelo Christian Preparatory School where she was beloved. She spent the last years of her working life as bookkeeper and general manager of The Dance Studio in Tupelo. A devoted and excellent teacher, Claudia always had the respect and admiration of her students. She enjoyed following their continuing education and their career and personal paths as time marched on. Claudia was the consummate soloist and her theatrical skills were over the top. She appeared in countless productions at Tupelo Community Theatre, acting and singing to the perfect delight of audiences and admirers. Claudia was an active participant in the ministries of Calvary Baptist Church for well over 40 years. She sang in the choir, performed in many cantatas over the years and was always a favored soloist. A ray of sunshine and encourager, Claudia had a strong willed personality laced with all the attributes of a Steel Magnolia. Her living was not in vain and she leaves a legacy of grace, charm, civility and love from her purpose driven life. Sing on throughout eternity, Sister! A service celebrating her life will be held tomorrow at 2:00 PM Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo with Sid Fulford and Judd Wilson speaking. Private burial will take place in the family plot at the New Hope Cemetery near Bolivar, Tn. Visitation will be from 1 PM-service time on Saturday only at Holland Funeral Directors, which is honored to be serving the family and friends. She is survived by her step brother, Terry Hayes and wife, Cindy of Endville and their families; several cousins on both the Howell and Hopkins sides of her family including her primary caregiver cousin, Ellen Kennedy of Tupelo and her other caregivers. She was preceded in death by parents, Guy and Lillian Hopkins and her step mother, Helen Hopkins. Memorials may be made to the Music Ministry of Calvary Baptist Church, P. O. Box 1008, Tupelo, MS. 38802 or Tupelo Community Theatre, 201 N. Broadway, Tupelo, MS. 38804.
