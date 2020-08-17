Connie B. Hopkins, 61, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at her home. She was born March 11, 1959 in Tupelo to Grady Hopkins and Eileen Thompson. Connie accomplished many things in her lifetime, including receiving a Masters Degree from the University of Alabama. She was a licensed health care administrator. Connie retired from her position as Vice President of Operations at Age, Incoprorated, a long-term care organization. She was very successful, well respected, and loved by so mnay by having the most giving heart. She is survived by husband, Jim Cayson of Mooreville, whom she married on May 6, 1994; her children, Aaron Cayson (Jackie) of Amory, Casey Cayson (Sarah) of Mooreville, and Kristie McMillen (Crystal) of Pontotoc; grandchildren, Bradyn Denton, Bradley, Eva, and Emma Cayson, and Rayanne Husky; her father, Scott Thompson of Mantachie; her brothers, Scott Hopkins of Nashville, Tenn., and Randy Hopkins (Paulette) of Mantachie; and her special friends, Charlotte Green, Glinda Vance, Alicia Brown, Molly Smitty, sister-in-law, Sonya Rushing, Lisa Maples, and Janet Cayson. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Paula Hopkins Ross. Due to the COVID19 pandemic, the family will honor Connie's memory with a private service and burial. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.