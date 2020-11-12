Helen Hopkins 92, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the Tupelo Nursing and Rehab Facility. She worked for IBCO Truck Line and was a member of Mayfield Church of Christ. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 @ 11:00 a. m. with Rev. Adam Miller officiating. Burial will be in Pratt Cemetery. She is survived by her son, Terry Hayes (Cindy) of Belden; step-daughter, Claudia Hopkins of Tupelo; two grandchildren, Brittany Fleming (Chris) and Brandon Hayes; three great-grandchildren, Lily, Lexi and Liza Fleming; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Hopkins; her parents, Jessie and Elizabeth Penna. Pallbearers will be David Penna, Brandon Hayes and Chris Fleming. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday from 10:00 a. m. until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

