Joy Faye Hopkins, 74, resident of Ripley, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley following a brief illness. At the request of the family, Funeral Services will be private. Burial will follow at Hopkins Cemetery in Benton County. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mrs. Hopkins was born July 3, 1945 in Villa Rica, Georgia, the daughter of the late Robert Gilly and Fannie B. Adams. She was married to her beloved husband, Willard Nelson "Crip" Hopkins who preceded her in death August 22, 1998. A Christian, Mrs. Hopkins will be remembered for her love of jewelry, camping and card games. Memories will be shared by two daughters, Dawn Kelly Newborn of Abernant, AL and Serena R. Wallace of Brookwood, AL, three sons, Robert Newborn of Ripley, Clark Tracy Newborn of Rohrbach, Saarland, Germany and Scott Newborn of Abernant, AL, nine grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Mrs. Hopkin's family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com
+1
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.