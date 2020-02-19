Lisa Ann Jones Hopkins, 58, resident of Ripley, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Funeral Services will be private with Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in Ripley City Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Lisa was born September 30, 1961 in Tennessee, the daughter of the late Cecil E. and Freda Janet Smith Jones. She received her education in the Ashland Public School System and was a homemaker throughout her life. A Christian, Lisa will be remembered as a private person who enjoyed music and favorite religious television programs. Survivors include her son, Jeffrey D. Hopkins of Ripley, a sister, Annette Bryant of Ripley, two brothers, Mike Jones of Corinth and Andrew Jones of Ripley. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Sammy and Danny Jones. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
51°
Mostly Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 38F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Tonight
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 38F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: February 19, 2020 @ 5:53 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.