Lisa Ann Jones Hopkins

Lisa Ann Jones Hopkins, 58, resident of Ripley, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Funeral Services will be private with Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in Ripley City Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Lisa was born September 30, 1961 in Tennessee, the daughter of the late Cecil E. and Freda Janet Smith Jones. She received her education in the Ashland Public School System and was a homemaker throughout her life. A Christian, Lisa will be remembered as a private person who enjoyed music and favorite religious television programs. Survivors include her son, Jeffrey D. Hopkins of Ripley, a sister, Annette Bryant of Ripley, two brothers, Mike Jones of Corinth and Andrew Jones of Ripley. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Sammy and Danny Jones. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com

