TIPPAH COUNTY -- Lisa Jones Hopkins, 58, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at The North Mississipi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on There will be a private family service in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. at Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Ripley City Cemetery.

