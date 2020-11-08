Martha Rose Hopkins, 81, of Booneville, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. She was a Baptist and she loved working in her flowers. A private graveside service was held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Smith's Chapel Cemetery with Bro. Glenn Jones officiating. Burial was in the Smith's Chapel Cemetery. She is survived by 3 daughters; Diann Ashmore (Tim), Belinda Bishop (Danny) and Robbin Johnson (Ricky); a very special person, Jimmy Verrell, who unselfishly devoted the past 9 years of his life to her; 3 brothers; Roger Sanders (Ophelia), Joe Sanders (Georgia) and James Sanders; 3 sisters; Shirley Wilcher (George), Sue Fortner (Don) and Mary Ellen White (Tom); one daughter-in-law, Elaine Hopkins; 9 grandchildren, Coley Hopkins (Tiffany), Jason Bearden, Tiffany Bearden Swindle, Kimberly Ashmore Bishop (TJ), Stephanie Bishop Coffman (Rusty), Brittany Bishop Carroll (Brian), Daniel Bishop (Morgan), Nikki Johnson Oaks (Kevin) and Brett Johnson; 16 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephew. She is preceded in death by her parents, John Roger Sanders and Mattie Bell Floyd Sanders; her husband; Clyde Hopkins; 1 son; Jerry Clyde Hopkins; 1 brother; Tom Sanders; one brother-in-law, Bobby Joe Johnson and two sisters-in-laws, Elaine Sanders and Sandy Sanders. Pallbearers will be her son-in-laws and grandsons. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.