Martha Rose Hopkins, 81, of Booneville, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. She was a Baptist and she loved working in her flowers. A private graveside service was held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Smith's Chapel Cemetery with Bro. Glenn Jones officiating. Burial was in the Smith's Chapel Cemetery. She is survived by 3 daughters; Diann Ashmore (Tim), Belinda Bishop (Danny) and Robbin Johnson (Ricky); a very special person, Jimmy Verrell, who unselfishly devoted the past 9 years of his life to her; 3 brothers; Roger Sanders (Ophelia), Joe Sanders (Georgia) and James Sanders; 3 sisters; Shirley Wilcher (George), Sue Fortner (Don) and Mary Ellen White (Tom); one daughter-in-law, Elaine Hopkins; 9 grandchildren, Coley Hopkins (Tiffany), Jason Bearden, Tiffany Bearden Swindle, Kimberly Ashmore Bishop (TJ), Stephanie Bishop Coffman (Rusty), Brittany Bishop Carroll (Brian), Daniel Bishop (Morgan), Nikki Johnson Oaks (Kevin) and Brett Johnson; 16 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephew. She is preceded in death by her parents, John Roger Sanders and Mattie Bell Floyd Sanders; her husband; Clyde Hopkins; 1 son; Jerry Clyde Hopkins; 1 brother; Tom Sanders; one brother-in-law, Bobby Joe Johnson and two sisters-in-laws, Elaine Sanders and Sandy Sanders. Pallbearers will be her son-in-laws and grandsons. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com
