Nickey F. Hopkins, age 73, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021 at the NMMC Hospice Unit. He was a retired truck driver and a member of the Tupelo Church of God. He loved to watch Gunsmoke and Andy Griffith. Nickey and his bride celebrated 30 years of marriage on July 03, 2021. Funeral services will be on Monday, July 19, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. at Tupelo Church of God on Briar Ridge Road with Bro. Judd Vowell officiating. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Gardens. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Wanda J. Hopkins; daughters, Shellie Marie Diel, Rachel Nicole Wano (Tony); step-daughters, Vicky Lynn Nation Bennett and Sherry Ann Nation Barnes; sons, Robert Hopkins (Pam) and Nickey Ford Hopkins, JR. (Suzzette); sister, Susan Hopkins Adams (Tom); brother, Roger Alan Hopkins; aunt, Wanda Kelly; (13) grandchildren;(7) great-grandchildren; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ford and Pauline Herring Hopkins. Visitation will be at the church on Monday from 1:00 until service time @ 2:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.come
