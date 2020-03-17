Mr. Ronald Gray "Ronnie" Hopkins, 64, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at his home in Ripley, MS. He was born on October, 24, 1955, to Jody Lawrence and Flossie Elone Pool Hopkins in Benton County, Mississippi. Ronnie was a Funeral Director and a Licensed Embalmer, receiving his degree from Gupton - Jones College of Funeral Service in Decatur, GA. He worked in the States of Mississippi, Arkansas, and Tennessee as a Trade Embalmer, he worked for several funeral homes in the area, McBride Funeral Home, where Ronnie did his apprenticeship, Shackelford Funeral Home, McMillan Funeral Home, Browning Funeral Home, Holly Springs Funeral Home, Magnolia Funeral Home and Memphis Funeral Home . He was a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Ripley, MS. Memorial Service will be at 1:00 PM Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at McBride Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Jack Bennett officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from 12:00 Noon until service time at 1:00 PM in McBride Funeral Home. Ronnie is survived by two brothers: Donny Ray Hopkins of Ripley, MS, and Bobby Gene Hopkins of Selmer, TN. Preceded in death by his parents; and one infant brother: James Tate Hopkins Expressions of sympathy for the Hopkins family may be sent to www. mcbridefuneralhome.com
