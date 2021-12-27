Evangeline "Ann" Bennett Hopper passed away at the age of 72 at her home in Tiplersville, MS on December 26, 2021. She was born on September 26, 1949 to Eugene Bennett and Evangeline Lancaster Bennett in Oxford, MS. She was a housewife and loved to grow vegetables and flowers. She was affectionately known as "Granny" to her twenty five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 12 p.m. until the funeral starts at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Tippah County, MS. Interment will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Ann is survived by her husband: Pat Hopper of Tiplersville, MS; two sons: Andy Hopper (Jamie) of Tiplersville, MS and Joab Hopper (Hannah) of Ashland, MS; three daughters: Melanie Mullins (Randy) of Corinth, MS, Bethany Perriman of Savannah, TN, Holley Pierce (Steven) of Corpus Christy, TX; one brother: Will Bennett (Sherry) of Ponte Vedra, FL; twenty five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother: Bill Bennett. Officiating will be Bro. Jeremy Huey. Pallbearers will be Darrell Tatum, Cody Hurt, Michael Hurt, John Estes, Brandon Mills, Jimmy Jarvis. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Cayden Hopper, Hayden Hopper, Cash Mullins. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
