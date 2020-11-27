Jerry Luther Hopper, 52, died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born in Lee County, June 30, 1968 to Joe Allen and Ruby Lucille Bateman Hopper. On April 16, 1994, he married Connie Ann Everett and together they had three children. For 23 years, he worked as a machine operator at Tecumseh. Jerry was a thoughtful man who would help anyone if he was able. He enjoyed watching football, was an avid Steelers fan and loved spending time with his friends and family. He was a member of First Baptist Church Saltillo. Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Connie Hopper; three children, Deanna McCauley and her husband, Michael of Hickory Flat, Kayla Hopper of Saltillo, Everett Hopper of Saltillo; and two brothers, Joey Hopper of Monroe County and Larry Hopper and his wife, Denise of Saltillo. He was preceded in death by his parents. A memorial service honoring his life will be 3 p.m. Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the Saltillo Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Bro. Ronnie Hatfield officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
